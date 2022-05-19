Throwback Thursday: Snapped out and about the Derry night scene (2007)

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures snapped around some of Derry's bars.
This group were caught enjoying the PJ disco at Magee.
Cllr Rory Farrell: "We shouldn't accept the pay-rise. We should stand in solidarity with families across the city and district and reject this increase."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.