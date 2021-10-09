Memory Lane: Take a trip through the archives of the Derry News (2001)

Selection of pictures from the Derry News archives of 2001.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Twenty children from Chernobyl and their host families pictured outside Rafters on their arrival in Derry for the Summer Project 2001, organised by Chernobyl Children's Project, Foyle and Inishowen Branch.
Colm Cusack cutting the cake to celebrate his retirement from Destined. Included are staff who organised the retirement lunch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.