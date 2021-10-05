Throwback Tuesday: Straidarron Community Playgroup celebrates 30th anniversary (2009)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from the 30th anniversary celebrations of Straidarron Community Playgroup.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Daniel and Mícháel
Sheagh McLaughlin stands over Daniel Bradley when the sides met in the group stages. They meet again on Thursday night. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, taking a photo at the launch of the competition. Photo: Tom Heaney
David Burke's book, "Kitson's Irish War" tells of how General Kitson's approach to Ireland culminated into the massacre that took place in Derry on Bloody Sunday
