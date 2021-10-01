Take a stroll down memory lane from the Derry News 2001 archives

Selection of pictures from the Derry News archives of 2001.
Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership 'End of Summer Scheme Presentation' at Corned Beef Tin, Central Drive. Included in photograph are Councillor Jim Clifford and Anne Marie Dorrity.
