Health Minister visits cancer and Mental health charities in the North West

Health Minister Robin Swann has visited two north west charities which have received Covid Support Funding totalling £425,000.

Included were the Verbal Arts Centre in Bishop Street, Derry who have received funding of £100,000 from the Mental Health Support Fund and the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group based at Lecky Road in the city. The Pink Ladies have received funding from the Cancer and Carers support funds totalling £325,000.

Speaking following his visits the Minister said: “I have been hugely impressed by what I have seen today as regards how this funding has had a real impact on the lives of people on the ground. It has helped to bring tangible improvements to the lives of many people within these communities.

“Listening to the stories of those who benefit from the services these charities provide has served to reinforce my commitment to do the best I can to deliver for the public within the resources available to me.

“Both the Cancer and Mental Health Strategies, which have been produced by my Department, will require sustained and sustainable funding to ensure that they deliver the outcomes, and actions contained within them but the ability to plan strategically is being significantly impaired by the ongoing budgetary uncertainty.”

During his visit Minister Swann was briefed on the work of the charities and met with staff and service users.

Maureen Collins, Project Manager at Pink Ladies, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Robin Swann to our premises and brief him on the work that is being undertaken here.

“The Minister’s visit has been a great boost to staff and volunteer morale as we continue our work in tackling health inequalities when it comes to cancer prevention and support for those living with a diagnosis.

“The recent funding from the Cancer and Carer support Funds has allowed us to increase our staff capacity and provide vital emotional and physical intervention support services to those people turning to us.

Minister Swann pictured with the Verbal team delivering Verbal Wellbeing session with Long Tower Primary School P7 class accompanied by Teacher Mr I Gallagher

“Ours is a grassroots, community based project which believes in supporting all cancer sufferers, their family members and carers through the provision of vital services in order to enhance their quality of life.”

James Kerr, Chief Executive of Verbal, said: "We are delighted to have the Minister visit with us today and meet with some of the children and young people currently taking part in our Verbal Wellbeing programme.

“This creative, early intervention programme combines storytelling, literature and psychology to promote mental health & emotional literacy, emotional awareness and build resilience in children aged 8 to 11.

"Thanks to the funding from the Department and the Community Foundation we will work with 16 schools across Northern Ireland reaching 400 children by training teachers, parents and trusted adults to use the Verbal Wellbeing tool, building capacity within school settings and enhancing the long-term positive mental health and wellbeing of the pupils."