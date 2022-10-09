Search

09 Oct 2022

New programme aims to increase Derry heritage visitor numbers and spend

New programme aims to increase Derry heritage visitor numbers and spend

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured at the First Derry Presbyterian Church to launch the DCSDC’s Heritage Venue Programme. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 6:13 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a new support programme to help local heritage venues to continue to develop their offering as they recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The Heritage Venue Animation Programme is being delivered with £100,000 of financial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It will provide expert knowledge and support to venues to improve their organisational resilience and allow them to work collaboratively to develop the overall visitor experience within the sector.

The project aims to build on the success of the Heritage Mentoring Programme that seven local heritage venues completed.
Tourism Manager at Council, Jennifer O'Donnell, urged local venues to apply now to access the support available.

"Our Council area boasts a network of heritage venues rich in history and culture however they are emerging from a challenging period where Covid restrictions have limited their capacity to attract visitors and host events and activities," she said.

"While the return of international visitors is on the rise, the focus in the short to medium term will be on the all island domestic market and attracting people through inventive and dynamic programming.

"Through the Heritage Venue Programme we want to offer joined up support to our venues to develop the range and quality of the programmes and activities they offer which in turn will increase visitor numbers and spend across the Council area."

Key areas of the programme are museum knowledge, collections care, customer service, marketing, fundraising, management and visitor experience.

The programme also aims to offer opportunities for local performers to contribute to the heritage and cultural product offering.

Dr Paul Mullan, Director, Northern Ireland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund added: “We are delighted to support this project, which thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that heritage venues can access support to assist them in attracting new audiences, develop their future programming and collaborate with others in the area.

"The Derry City and Strabane District Council area is home to fascinating heritage and we know it is a great way of bringing people together and creating a sense of pride of place, that in turn can deliver wider economic benefits.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media