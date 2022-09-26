Search

26 Sept 2022

Council unveils new heritage plan for Derry and Strabane

A new strategy aimed at celebrating and promoting the City and District's unique built heritage was launched this week by the Chair of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee, Alderman Keith Kerrigan, at a special event held in the historic Sion Stables in Sion Mills.

The Heritage Plan sets out the Council's vision for how the District's built heritage can be protected, promoted and sustainably developed over the next five years through a series of proposed actions and working in partnership with a range of key heritage stakeholders. It aims to encourage best practice in the care of heritage assets and encourage community pride and participation in caring for our historic environment.

Speaking at the event, Ald. Kerrigan said the Heritage Plan was the first of its kind for the Council area.

"I am delighted to see the plan being unveiled today, after three years of extensive partnership working between Council, the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division and a wide range of heritage partners. Partnership is key to the success of this Plan which has the potential to really elevate the profile of the many wonderful built heritage assets we have across the District.

"The onus is on all of us to preserve and appreciate these historic sites which tell the unique story of this place through the centuries. This plan embodies a shared statement of intent by Council and its partners in helping to preserve, promote and develop our built heritage and I look forward to seeing it progress over the coming years."

Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, said. “I am delighted to see this partnership between my Department, the Council and stakeholders come to fruition. My department invested in the creation of a Heritage Development Officer with the Council as a pilot project from 2018 and the production of a heritage plan was a key ambition of that project. This document now provides a clear framework for the development of such activity and will help ensure that the great potential that heritage holds for us all can be fully understood and grasped.”

The Plan is the result of a pilot partnership arrangement developed and jointly funded by Council and the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division. The project involved the appointment of a dedicated Heritage Development Officer to bring forward a series of initiatives and programmes aimed at promoting the importance of our historic built environment.
The Plan focuses on a wide portfolio of heritage assets including Conservation Areas, Scheduled Monuments, Historic Buildings, and Archaeology (above and below the ground).

The strategy will be rolled out over the next five years and as well as setting out a range of strategic objectives it will enable partners to pursue funding opportunities to advance local projects which align with the core themes of the Plan.

You can find out more about the Heritage Plan at derrystrabane.com/ heritageplan

