Police tracker scheme leads to £35,000 stolen assets recovery

A local policing district has said a tracker scheme introduced over two years ago has led to the recovery of £35,000-worth of stolen assets.

The pilot scheme by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, in partnership with CanTrack Global Ltd, was introduced in February 2020.

It aims to encourage farmers and the rural community to adopt crime prevention methods like the installation of tracking devices.

By subsidising the cost of the PROTECT tracking unit and first year subscription, participants have been able to protect quads and agricultural vehicles.

Among the items returned to their rightful owner was a farm quad which was taken during a theft in July.

PCSP Chairperson Cllr Adrian McQuillan said the organisation were 'delighted' with the success of the scheme.

"Quads, like all agricultural vehicles, are an expensive commodity and their loss can have a serious detrimental impact on a farm or business," he said.

"I hope that by emphasising the outcomes of this scheme we encourage others to adopt crime prevention measures to protect their property and livelihoods.

"Tackling rural crime is very much a joint effort and the Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership recognise that it is important we continue to strengthen our relationships to ensure we are all doing everything we can to prevent and tackle the issue.

"This initiative clearly shows how effective partnership working can be," he added.

Neighbourhood Inspector O'Brien said the outcomes shows how effective the trackers can be.

"We were able to find these valuable items within a matter of hours and, following our enquiries, they were returned to their rightful owner," he said.

"The concept of Prevention First was launched as our Crime Prevention Strategy 2025.

"This places the prevention of crime at the very heart of daily policing business, ensuring the delivery of a victim-focused, responsive, visible and accessible policing service.

"Supporting various crime prevention initiatives including the use of this rural tracker scheme sit well in this work.

"Our partnership work with key partner agencies like Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP and the local community will be the most effective way forward to help prevent crime."

Pauline Nelmes from Trackkit Ltd said that with theft 'on the rise' the product would help with recovery.

"I am delighted at being able to offer products like Protect through the local Causeway Coast and Glens Council and PSCP pilot scheme that made this significant recovery possible and the assets returned to their rightful owner within hours," she said.

"Fitting stolen vehicle recovery products increases the chances of having your stolen assets returned and may reduce your insurance."

If you want to express an interest in availing of the pilot scheme, please request a form by emailing pcsp@causewaycoastandglens. gov.uk or by calling 028 2076 2225.

Please note, availability of tracker devices is limited, and applications will be marked against a set criteria including crime pattern analysis via the PSNI.