'Graphic and homophobic' leaflet sent to Mid Ulster constituency office

A Mid Ulster councillor has said receiving a 'graphic and homophobic' leaflet to her local constituency office was 'distressing'.

At the weekend, a leaflet featuring graphic imagery related to abortion and homophobic messaging was delivered to the SDLP's Mid Ulster constituency office in Cookstown.

Local councillor Kerri Martin has called for an end to the leafleting campaign.

"While I absolutely respect people’s right to hold their own view on this issue, it was extremely distressing to receive a leaflet of this nature at our constituency office this week, given the graphic material contained within it," she said.

“Abortion is a very sensitive issue and I’m deeply concerned about the impact these leaflets could have on those who unexpectedly receive them, particularly women.

"We know from experience how traumatising these images can be, especially to those who have previously lost children or struggled to have a child of their own."

The leaflets were delivered to Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone's constituency office in Cookstown.

The leaflets were produced by a group called Abolish Abortion NI, whose website describes them as 'Bible Believing Christians' who wish to 'bring a full and absolute end to abortion in our country'.

However, abortion was not the only subject referenced in the leaflet.

“These leaflets also contained homophobic hate speech and were delivered shortly after the successful Mid Ulster Pride event at the weekend which I and Councillor Malachy Quinn attended," said Cllr Martin.

"There is no place for this kind of language in our society and any attack on our LGBT+ community should be condemned.

"The attempt to conflate these issues is disturbing and I would urge those behind these leaflets to cease this kind of behaviour and advocate their position without attacking or distressing anyone else.”