Majorca flights to jet off from City of Derry Airport

Flights to the sunshine mediterranean island of Majorca will operate from City of Derry Airport next summer.

It follows the recently introduced Travel Solutions sun holidays from the Eglinton airport proving a tremendous success.

The airport’s partnership with te award-winning NI tour operator will bring another summer season of connectivity for family holidays, couples breaks, group getaways and flight only offers.

Flights will commence from 28 June 2023 to 23 August 2023 from City of Derry Airport to Palma, with 20 kgs baggage allowance and a £50 per person deposit required (ends 30 September next). Full ATOL and CAR protection in place.

Steve Frazer, managing drector at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back the Travel Solutions programme for 2023 and look forward to welcoming many more passengers heading to the sun.

"With minimal travel time to the airport, cost-effective parking rates, a journey time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to your departure gate, and the best priced airport lounge in the UK to relax in, there is no doubt that ‘flying local’ will provide you with a stress-free travel experience.

Peter McMinn, managing director at Travel Solutions, said: “We are delighted to return to City of Derry Airport for 2023, we have received great feedback from this summer season and look forward to providing more great value holidays with the ease of travelling from City of Derry Airport”

For more information on summer holidays to Majorca from the Derry airport, visit www.travel-solutions.co.uk.