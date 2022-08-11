Search

11 Aug 2022

Green Flag award for Derry's Creggan Country Park

Green Flag award for Derry's Creggan Country Park

Mairead Parke, left, volunteer, Creggan Country Park  and Karen Healy right, environmental officer, being presented with their Green Flag.

Reporter:

Paddy Leonard

11 Aug 2022 6:46 PM

Creggan Country Park has received the prestigious Community Green Flag award at a special ceremony at Brownlow House, Lurgan.

The park is one of 93 parks and open spaces recognised with a Green Flag Award for 2022.

The park was commended for their environmental projects such as wetsuit upcycling, community fridge, tree nursery, nature hub, environmental education programme and volunteering a well as biodiversity and habitat management on the 100 acre site.

Speaking after receiving the award at a special ceremony at Brownlow House in Lurgan, Karen Healy, environmental officer, Creggan Country Park, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive our first Community Green Flag award on behalf of our volunteers, partner groups, visitors and funders.

“Our park is a great example of how working with nature rather than against it, can bring benefits to both people and wildlife. We want to say a massive thank you to our dedicated volunteers who help keep our park litter free, rich in biodiversity and a safe place for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors.”

Gerry Quinn, park manager, said the environment was central to its work.

He added: “We recognise the importance of protecting the environment as an end in itself. We’re also aware of the community health benefits of attractive and well-maintained green spaces, not only for the present but as our bequest to future generations.

“We see winning the green flag award as an affirmation of our commitment to the environment, to the community and to wildlife conservation.”

The Green Flag Award is an internationally recog- nised certification for environmental quality management for parks and open spaces and is increasingly sought since the local programme opened in 2008.

It is the national award recognising high-quality green spaces managed by voluntary and community groups.” 

