North coast gearing up for International Air Show

The NI International Air Show makes a welcome return the North coast on September 10 and 11 with two new joint title sponsors on board.

The support of Spirit AeroSystems and Thales, leading names in the global aerospace engineering sector, marks an exciting development for the flagship event as the seaside resort counts down to hosting Ireland’s largest air show once again.

Thousands of visitors are expected to enjoy the two-day spectacular, with all the action set to take-off in a new location along the three-mile coast road between Portrush and Portstewart.

Prepare yourself for the best panoramic views and a chance to get even closer to skyward attractions which so far include a headline performance from the Red Arrows (Saturday September 10 only), the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire, the RAF’s Typhoon and Tutor, the World War II Warbirds Hawker Fury and Me109 (Buchon) along with the Calidus Autogyro, the American-made OV-10 Bronco and mesmerising formation aerobatic displays from Team Raven.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The NI International Air Show is the pinnacle of Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme, and we are setting the scene for a weekend to remember in Portrush.

“The flying schedule is looking impressive so far, and work is ongoing to secure further aircraft for the enjoyment of our visitors.

“The air attractions combined with everything that’s on offer on the ground including static displays, the STEM village, and artisan market make this a must-see attraction.

“The Air Show is a fantastic showcase for the aerospace industry, and I am delighted to see this reflected in the calibre of our new joint title sponsors this year.

“Spirit AeroSystems and Thales are leaders in their field, and I want to thank them, along with Tourism NI and our other sponsors and supporters, as we prepare to stage this inspiring aviation celebration.”

Sir Michael J Ryan CBE, Vice President, European Space and Defence, Government Affairs, and Chairman Spirit AeroSystems UK, added: “Spirit AeroSystems is delighted to support the Northern Ireland International Air Show, a staple in the Northern Ireland aerospace calendar.

“As a leading designer and manufacturer of complex aerostructures for both commercial and defence applications, we recognise the importance of events like this which serve to connect people within the industry and the community, but more importantly to inspire and engage a new generation to pursue an exciting career in aerospace.”

Alana Colenso, Head of HR, Strategic Partner at Thales said: “We are really glad to see the Air Show back for 2022 and proud to be a joint title sponsor of such a fantastic event.

“We are particularly looking forward to returning to the STEM village this year with some new activities to share.

“Promoting STEM within Northern Ireland is extremely important to us to ensure we grow the skills of tomorrow.

“Thales are growing significantly over the coming years and retaining those skills within Northern Ireland is of strategic importance to us.”

Alongside the title sponsors, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is pleased to confirm that Pulsar, who work to promote diversity in science and technology skills and careers across Northern Ireland, are the sponsor of the STEM Village where visitors can enjoy a range of science, technology, engineering and mathematics themed displays and exhibitors.

The Business Engagement Day, which takes place on the first day of the Air Show, is sponsored by Denroy Plastics Ltd with support from Invest NI.

In the aerial programme, The Honourable The Irish Society are sponsoring The Red Arrows aircraft display with Portrush Atlantic Hotel sponsoring the RAF Typhoon Aircraft Display.

If you would like your business or organisation to get involved please contact us to discuss sponsorship opportunities by emailing kimportrush@ gmail.com.

You can keep up to date with all the latest news and announcements by visiting www.airshowni.com or follow @NIairshow on Facebook.