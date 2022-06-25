Search

25 Jun 2022

County Derry pupils receive guide to community safety

County Derry pupils receive guide to community safety

Pictured are Rossmar School Vice Principal, Ms C Archibald (left); pupils Zoe and Aiden and Melissa Lemon, PCSP Officer with the new Easy Read guide to community safety.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 12:49 PM

A new Easy Read guide about community safety has been officially launched at Rossmar School in Limavady.

Developed by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and Mencap, the new resource features information about Neighbourhood Watch schemes, advice on how to stay safe while at home and out and about, along with contact details for useful organisations.

The production of the guide follows on from the PCSP’s most recent consultation, which sought the views and opinions of those with disabilities and their carers, with insights about community safety gathered using online questionnaires and focus groups.

Commenting on the initiative, Councillor Adrian McQuillan, Chair of the PCSP said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes and in the wider community, and the PCSP is committed to playing its part in this.

“Those living with disabilities are among the most vulnerable members of our society, and we’ve worked with Mencap on this particular initiative to ensure they are aware of safety issues.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part in our consultation, and it’s encouraging to now see this useful guide distributed to schools and community groups throughout the Borough, providing clear information about staying safe and protecting your property.

“It’s particularly fitting as we celebrate Learning Disability Week from June 20th -25th that we launch this very worthwhile scheme which will help to ensure that all members of our community are well informed about community safety matters.”

County Derry sensory garden will bring 'enjoyment for years to come'

The garden was officially opened last week.

Adam B to leave Blue Peter after 2 years

"Thank you for one of the best chapters of my life"

Vice Principal of Rossmar School, Ms Archibald, added: “Our pupils were very happy to provide their views on what helps them feel safe and unsafe.

“It is positive to see their views, as well as the views of others with disabilities within the community, being turned into positive actions that will help increase accessibility of services.

“This Easy Read guide is an extremely useful and practical source of information for our pupils to help make them stay safe and I would like to thank the PCSP for organising the visit to our school to help launch the guide.”

To access the Easy Read guide go to: https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/uploads/general/EASY_READ_How_to_Stay_Safe_guide_FINAL.pdf

For more information about the guide or the PCSP’s recent consultation please email: pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or call 028 703 47034.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media