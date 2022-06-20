Search

20 Jun 2022

Adam B to leave Blue Peter after 2 years

"Thank you for one of the best chapters of my life"

Adam's last Blue Peter show will air on July 15. Photo: Adam B

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

20 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Youtube star, Adam B, is set to leave Blue Peter, with his last show to air on July 15.

Derry Native, Adam, has been working with Blue Peter for two years as he shot to fame via his Youtube vlogging success.

Commenting on his decision, Adam B said: "There have been 100s of challenges beaten, numerous world records broken and so many dreams achieved.

"After a life-changing two years on Blue Peter, it's time to pass on the badge.

"Thank you to all the viewers, presenters, crew and CBBC. I'm not going just yet as my last show will air on July 15th so you still have a few more weeks of seeing my face on your TV screens.

"I can't wait to take on all the new challenges this year has ready to throw at me and that’s all thanks to you guys. Thank you for one of the best chapters of my life."

Adam, who boasts nearly 3.5 million subscribers on Youtube, joined Blue Peter in 2020 to become their 40th presenter.

Adam had also previously worked on the CBBC's hit panel show, The Dog Ate My Homework, hosted by Ian Stirling.

Commenting on Adam's decision to step down, Blue Peter said: "After nearly two incredible years, the amazing 40th Blue Peter presenter, Adam Beales, is leaving the show. 

"We’ll all really miss Adam on Blue Peter, but we want his last show to be awesome and we need your help. Whether it’s in the post, via a video message, or a comment. To take part visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/ cbbc/joinin/bp-we-need-your- adam-post."

