County Derry sensory garden will bring 'enjoyment for years to come'

Pupils and staff from Rossmar School in Limavady got the opportunity on Friday to see their new sensory garden.

The new facility will not only allow pupils to connect nature but will also allow them to engage with their basic senses.

The garden will also encourage the children to become more aware of their surroundings and in turn help them to tap into the principles of mindfulness.

Funding for the facility was secured from Community Foundations grants - Slieve Kirk Wind Farm, Dunbeg Wind Farm and Nationwide Community Fund as well as local friends, community and businesses.

Showcasing the new sensory garden are local MLA’s Alan Robinson and Caoimhe Archibald, Board of Governors, Deputy Lord Lieutenant - Leona Kane, Friends of Rossmar School, John Jameison and Liam O’Hara.

Audrey Moore, Chairperson of Friends of Rossmar, said: “A huge thank you and gratitude to all of those who showed and demonstrated the team atmosphere that clearly exists in Rossmar and shows why we love working here, for our pupils and because staff go that extra mile for our pupils when the need is required.

“Thank you to all of the individuals, class teams and pupils that turned a mould of clay around in four weeks showing the positivity that ‘when we put our minds to things anything is possible’ and who clearly reinforced why we should always look on the bright side as no obstacle is too big that can’t be crossed.”

Ms Moore continued: “Huge thank you to Tam, Peter, Johnnie, Ashley, Audrey, David and all their family members and friends who gave up their spare time for the benefit of our unique and amazing pupils; who will bloom and blossom in their new garden.

“Friends of Rossmar School would also like to thank Ardmore Nursery, Andy McClarty – Garvagh and Coopers Lane Garden Centre for donating plants of all colours, smells, shapes and sizes.

"Local businesses have also helped us enormously, namely Evergreen Lawns, O’Hara Hire and Sherrard Brothers. We would also like to thank the expertise of Stephen Proctor and his team from the local Council along with David McElwee from Timbertots.

"On behalf of all of our children we are so grateful and the garden will be an enjoyment for years to come.”