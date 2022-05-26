Hospital visiting restrictions in Derry eased

Visting restrictions at hospitals in the Western Health and Social Care Trust, including Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, have been eased.

The Trust said it had eased visiting restrictions to allow for one visit, for one hour per day, per patient from three nominated visitors.

Exceptions will also continue in some areas.

This will be reviewed again on Monday, June 6 next.

Maternity Services will move to allow one visit, one hour per day from two nominated adults at the same agreed time, however consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances.

This will also need to be agreed with midwife in charge.

However, members of the public visiting a loved one is 'strongly recommend' to take a lateral flow test immediately prior to attending.

To order lateral flow testing kits online, visit https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “All infection and prevention control measures must be adhered to when visiting our facilities, including wearing a face mask, hand washing and social distancing guidelines.”