10 Feb 2022

Mayor’s reception recognises Good Relations inspiration

Mayor’s reception recognises Good Relations inspiration

Hezlett Primary School, Castlerock pupils Noah MacBruithin and Lily Lindsay pictured with the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, at the special reception for young people who took part.

10 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a reception for a number of young people from Limavady who took part in a Good Relations Week competition.

The initiative attracted 52 entries, with participants asked to submit images and words that conveyed what Good Relations meant to them ahead of a new awareness-raising campaign.

Four winning entries were selected to be incorporated into the final advertising design which will roll out across the Borough in the coming weeks with the message “Peace in our community starts with you”. 

Congratulating those who took part, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This has been a fantastic project, involving the wider community to create a positive message for our Borough.

"We live in a beautiful part of the world and we want to encourage positive relations between the diverse groupings that call this place home.

"Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that we live in a peaceful community where each person is valued and welcomed.

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners, who were all pupils from our local schools. You should be very proud of the contribution you have made to promoting Good Relations.”

Good Relations Officer Joy Wisener added: “The creations used as part of the new promotional design represent three schools and we need to give a special mention to Mia O’Brien from Limavady Grammar School in particular, whose entry was our main inspiration.

"This was complemented by entries from the P1 class of Hezlett Primary School, Maya Donaghy from St Mary’s Limavady, and Xander Mullan from Limavady Grammar School.

"Together these concepts have been used to create a positive media campaign promoting a Good Relations message across the Borough. I would like to thank everyone who engaged in this project and submitted an entry.”

This project has received support from The Executive Office as part of the District Council's Good Relations Programme.

