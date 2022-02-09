Councillors seek 'bolt-ons' for leisure centre proposal

Local councillors have agreed to seek 'bolt-ons' on a proposal for a County Derry leisure centre after the initial options were deemed 'disappointing'.

In a rare unanimous vote, councillors at the full meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council voted to approve one of the proposals offered, but with a few additions to the plans.

A number of councillors said they had been left underwhelmed by the plans, and that they had expected more from a proposed £20 million spend.

Cllr Philip Anderson said only one of the five options proposed was viable, but proposed some additions to its current plan of a reduced size new build to the front of the site.

“Out of the five, there was only one viable option. We're expecting an offering for both locals and visitors to the area in this new facility,” he told the Council.

“I've been looking at different leisure centres – Bangor, Newtownards, Craigavon – and you can see the facilities they provide; soft play area, slides, water play features.

“Some even have skate parks, mountain bike areas, outdoor covered sports pitches. What we had on the evening was decent, but what I'd really like is something exciting and creative.”

Cllr Anderson proposed the Council build on the most viable option, but include a separate learning pool, water attraction and a soft play area.

Independent councillor Stephanie Quigley said it was 'shocking' that there was no learner pool in the proposals.

“All my children learned to school in the learner pool,” she said.

“For young mums' socialisation and general wellbeing, it was a very poor offering, so I welcome the proposal tonight.”

Alderman George Duddy said a promise that the Coleraine facility would replace the water attraction at the recently closed Waterworld had not been fulfilled.

“We've been talking about this for quite some considerable time and what we were left with was anything but exciting; it was disappointing,” he said.“We closed Waterworld because we were told Coleraine would provide for what we were losing in Portrush and that isn't the case in this proposal.

“This council decided to put this town up for city status, and what are we getting? A leisure centre that is decent, but not fit for an area with city status.

“Decent isn't good enough,” he added.

Independent Cllr McCandless said the proposed 'bolt-ons' were appropriate for the plan.

“We've been talking about this for nearly a decade, and we have done nothing but sit here while the people of this Borough and further afield deserve much better,” he said.

“We need bolt-ons as agreed; we need the learner pool and the water attraction we were promised when Waterworld closed.”

Cllr Anderson's proposal to explore additions to one of the proposals was seconded and all councillors voted in favour of the plan.