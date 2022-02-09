Council saved £40,000 in travel expenses during Covid pandemic

A local council has made a saving of £40,000 in travel expenses after meetings moved online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council noted the saving in a draft response to a Department for Communities consultation on remote and hybrid working arrangements.

At a full council meeting last week, Cllr Kathleen McGurk proposed the acceptance of the draft response to the consultation.

“It was agreed on the evening we would send a response as a council body and I'm happy to propose we adopt that draft,” she said.

“I noted in the content of the draft, Democratic Services had estimated a saving of approximately £40,000 in members' travel for the year 2020-21.

“I think that's astonishing, and it gives us some quantitative evidence to what I've been harping on about the last year; that we really should be looking at remote or hybrid meetings as a way forward.”

PUP councillor Russell Watton suggested that remote meetings were diminishing the work of the council.

“Some councillors haven't been in here in two years. There are ones complaining about bad connections and stuff; they could be in here no bother,” he said.

“I think it's less of a council when you're sitting with 14 or 15 in it. I'd rather the place was sitting here full of people.

“It's alright saying 'it's Covid, it's Covid' – we're coming out of Covid hopefully. I just cant see it as a way forward at all.

“Everything is going to be that impersonal. For me, it's better being in here. You can see what's going on, you can tell what people think.

“I thought it was Old Trafford there, because there's nobody going there at the minute. It's dire in here. I would rather have 40 in here than sitting here with 14.”

A vote taken on Cllr McGurk's motion was passed by 22 votes to 12.