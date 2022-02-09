Voucher pledges deliver full fibre for over 400 homes

The Feeny community have recently benefited from Openreach’s Fibre Community Partnership (FCP) scheme which means 404 properties can now access Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband over the Openreach network.

The FCP scheme, which draws funding from DCMS Gigabit Broadband Vouchers, has enabled Openreach to improve rural connectivity by extending its network to some of the hardest to reach areas in Northern Ireland.

Residents in Feeny were previously experiencing unreliable and slow broadband connections making everyday tasks like working from home difficult.

However, the area was eligible to apply for an Openreach FCP scheme and as enough people pledged their voucher, the funding target was reached and the network build could begin.

Now with the completion of Openreach’s new Ultrafast Full Fibre network, residents are placing orders to get connected so they can enjoy a faster and more reliable broadband connection essential for everyday life.

From enabling work and business to carry on, to allowing people to shop, stay entertained, access services, and keep in touch.

The Fibre Community Partnership scheme aims to work together with communities not included in any publicly or privately financed Full Fibre network plans.

In the case of the Feeny scheme, residents would have been outside Openreach’s network build, so were able to use Gigabit Vouchers to ensure their community received the new future-proof service.

Eoin Crossan, Feeny resident and owner of local business Crossan Container Conversions, is delighted that his area can now enjoy the benefits of Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband.

Eoin said: “In today’s climate, running a business and day-to-day life in general is a challenge when you’re suffering with poor broadband speeds.

"Now that Openreach has built the infrastructure needed to connect Feeny to Full Fibre broadband, I’m confident it will improve the way I operate my local business as so many of our processes rely on a decent broadband connection.”

Eoin continued: “From communicating with suppliers and customers located across the globe to downloading and sharing large files, I’m confident that having fast and reliable broadband will streamline our operations and improve the service we offer going forward.”

Speaking about the broadband upgrade in Feeny, Cllr Kathleen McGurk said: “I am delighted that over 400 homes and businesses in Feeny now have the opportunity to upgrade to a faster and more reliable future, thanks to the successful completion of Openreach’s Fibre Community Partnership scheme.

“This is welcomed news as there has been numerous concerns from Feeny residents about their broadband speeds in recent years, particularly while residents have been trying to work from home.

“It’s important rural areas don’t get left behind and this upgrade to future proof connectivity across rural areas such as Feeny has significant benefits for the local community.

"It has the potential to support job creation and to drive economic and social regional rebalancing across Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to working with Openreach NI again to identify and hopefully deliver more Fibre Community Partnership schemes across our local rural hinterland.”

To check your eligibility for upgrading to Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, enter your postcode at www.openreach.com/ fibre-broadband/ultrafast-full- fibre-broadband and then contact your Communications Provider of choice to order.