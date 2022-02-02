Search

04 Feb 2022

Department response to County Derry speeding issues 'not good enough'

DfI has blamed 'successive years of underfunding' for the need to prioritise.

Department response to County Derry speeding issues 'not good enough'

Feeny was not deemed to have met the criteria for traffic calming measures.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk has shared her frustration at what she has described as 'further failures' from DfI Roads Service to address speeding issues in Feeny.

She was speaking after receiving notification that the department do not intend to include Feeny on any traffic calming schemes for the foreseeable future.

Councillor McGurk has stated that the department’s response is 'just not good enough' and is leaving many rural communities with nowhere to turn to resolve traffic issues.

“I requested that the department undertake a traffic calming assessment in Feeny following an incident last year. I have been raising speeding issues in Feeny since 2019 and have consistently lobbied the department to address the problem,” she said.

“Despite undertaking assessments for pedestrian crossings and now traffic calming measures, the department claim that Feeny doesn’t score high enough to warrant intervention.

"However closer examination of the assessment forms used, show extreme bias against the unique problems that rural communities face.

"The assessments rely on very high volumes of traffic in most cases and heavily weight scoring in favour of more urban residential areas.

"This leaves rural communities like Feeny, where speeding is still an issue, but the volume of traffic doesn’t meet the department’s criteria, high and dry.”

Councillor McGurk says she now intends to write to the Minister of Infrastructure to ask that she undertakes a review of the department’s scoring criteria for traffic measures such as traffic calming and pedestrian crossings.

Consultation launches on Dungiven Park and Ride scheme

The consultation period closes in April.

“The department needs to ensure that their policies and criteria are rural proofed and not unfairly favouring more urban areas. Our children in rural areas have as much right as those in urban areas to safely walk within their own communities,” she added.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson last night said: “The Department recognises the importance of traffic calming and road safety measures and is committed to exploring solutions that deliver better for communities and improve lives across Northern Ireland. 

“The Department receives many requests for traffic calming and very much would like to be in a position to fulfil all valid requests. 

"However, given successive years of underfunding of the Department, those areas requiring most urgent attention must be prioritised. 

"For consistency and fairness the current criteria through which this is assessed includes factors such as speed and volume of traffic, the most up-to-date three years personal injury statistics and environmental factors. 

“Feeny village was last assessed on 5 November 2021 and unfortunately did not score highly enough to be included in the current traffic calming programme, however the Minister has asked that this is kept under review.

“If residents believe there is a persistent speeding problem or persons driving inappropriately in this area we would encourage them to report such incidents to the PSNI on their non-emergency number 101.”

Mining companies apply for renewals on Co Derry licences

Dalradian Gold Ltd have applied for licences to allow them to search for precious metals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media