Park and Ride location 'completely unsafe' says campaigner

A Dungiven man has launched an online petition calling on the Department for Infrastructure to reconsider the proposed site for a new Park and Ride for the town.

Kieran Dallas says the proposed location for the facility at the new Feeny Road junction, three miles outside the town, is both 'inconvenient' and 'unsafe'.

Within 24 hours of launching the petition, Mr Dallas had gathered more than 120 signatures, with the total sitting at 205 at the time of writing.

The petition comes just days after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon launched a community consultation into the proposed Park and Ride which will provide 207 parking spaces, including disabled spaces, as well as bus shelters and cycle racks.

The consultation is set to run until April 25, with a public online information event being held on February 10.

In his petition, Kieran, who uses the 212 bus service regularly, states that he “rejects the planned collection point, as it is completely unsafe for anyone to be collected from there”.

Referring to the distance the proposed site is from Dungiven, Kieran said it is “inconvenient to everyone, never mind the safety risk”.

“All the people of Dungiven want is the same accessibility rights as those who live in other areas, equality is what Dungiven prides itself upon and I feel the people of the town deserve more consideration and more thought from Translink and those involved in the planning process,” he wrote in the petition.

“The people of Dungiven. I urge you to sign this petition. Let's make our voice heard.”

Speaking to the County Derry Post, Kieran said he had written to Translink however they have not confirmed whether or not a shuttle bus service to and from the town will be put in place.

“I see lots of people travelling on the bus. I see everybody of every age on the bus. On a Saturday for example, there's a group of teenage girls and teenage fellas who would use the bus to meet friends. I wouldn't send them out there. I wouldn't be comfortable with it,” he said.

“There is a lot of elderly people that use the bus also, I see them all the time. I would frequently see them in the morning and during the day. Then you have those who come back on the bus from a night out.

“If they plan to put it there (new Feeny Road junction), that would mean somebody staggering out of a bus and onto the hard shoulder which would be hard enough to do when you are sober.”

Kieran said the proposed location will also mean travellers on the bus could incur extra costs getting to and from the collection point.

“Personally I would have to get a taxi to get to and from the bus stop and that of course would incur an extra charge and even if I tried to walk it, that's a long walk,” he said.

“I've had people say to me online that they agree with everything I've said and they too are not happy with the proposals.

“I want to make it clear however that I'm not against the bypass and I'm not against the Park and Ride – it's just the location of it.”

Kieran said he would like to see the Park and Ride in a 'more convenient location'.

“My two suggestions would either be if the bus could come into the town or maybe have it between the chapel and Magheraboy as there's a big bit of green out there. You could easily create one out there,” he said, continuing that he would like the Minister to come and meet the people of Dungiven.

“I would hope to have a meeting with Department for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and just say to her that we, the people of Dungiven, want our views to be taken into consideration.

“I am aware there is a public consultation going on right now and I know there is a meeting coming up but we want the rural areas and small towns like Dungiven taken into consideration,” added Kieran.

Last night, local Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McGlinchey said his party has been liasing with DfI officials over the proposed Park and Ride and are due to hold a meeting with them soon.

Mr McGlinchey said his party are 'fighting to have a shuttle bus service to and from the proposed Park and the Ride'.

He also said that the site that has been identified for the proposed facility is the only one available and urged local constituents who have any concerns or questions to get in touch with him.