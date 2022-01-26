Search

26 Jan 2022

County Derry woman intimidated and swore at 90-year-old pensioner

The 49-year-old was sentenced to community service.

County Derry woman intimidated and swore at pensioner

Limavady Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 5:04 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Limavady woman who swore at an elderly woman and demanded she change a statement made to police has been handed community service.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have acknowledged the sentence handed down to Geraldine Mullan, of Whitehill Park, Limavady at Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, this afternoon.

The 49-year-old was sentenced to 220 hours of community service after appearing on a single charge of intimidating an elderly female resident in the Limavady area on March 24 2021.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: “Police were investigating an allegation involving Geraldine Mullan. Our enquiries led to the defendant putting pressure on the victim, demanding that she contact police to change a statement previously made to police. This statement had been made as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The victim is a lady, at that time, aged 90. And the evidence gathered is upsetting. It reveals the defendant swearing at this vulnerable woman, and generally speaking to her in an aggressive and despicably manipulative manner.

“In spring 2021, Mullan was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and intimidation; and, last December, pleaded guilty to the latter charge.

“Events have been distressing, both for the victim and her family.  But it’s thanks to the tenacity of the family and the investigating officer, that Mullan has today been held to account.

“I want to assure everyone that our detectives will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the most vulnerable members of our community and to bring offenders before the courts.”

The judge branded her actions 'reprehensible'.

