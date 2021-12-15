Search

15 Dec 2021

GRUESOME IMAGE WARNING - County Derry man banned from keeping animals for five years after causing unnecessary suffering to dog

GRUESOME IMAGE WARNING - County Derry man banned from keeping animals for five years after causing unnecessary suffering to dog

This image shows the conditions the dog was living in.

A Limavady man has been banned from keeping animals for five years after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Paul Hassan, of College Mews, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today, after being convicted for abandoning without reasonable cause, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the welfare of his terrier type dog .

The charges were brought against Hassan by Derry City and Strabane District Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by Council's Animal Welfare Officers, following a complaint received in June 2020 that a dead dog had been found in a property at Slievemore Park, Derry.

Animal Welfare Officers entered the defendant's property and found the remains of a small terrier type dog which appeared to have been pushed up against the wall with a brush on top of it. There was a pungent smell of urine and faeces in the property which was in a bad state of hygiene. The dog was very thin and had begun to decompose. The dog was seized by animal welfare officers on recommendation of the Council instructed vet. 

Hassan admitted all offences.

District Judge King disqualified Hassan from owning, keeping or participating in the keeping of animals and from being party to an arrangement under which that person is entitled to control or influence the way in which animals are kept for a period of five years. Hassan was fined £500 and ordered to pay legal costs totalling £138.

Commenting after the proceedings, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: "Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

"Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices or, in extreme cases, the seizure of animals."


 

