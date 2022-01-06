Search

06 Jan 2022

Derry anglers to dust off their fishing nets as North West Angling Fair is set to return

Popular event back on the calendar after being cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic

North West Angling Fair

Fishing enthusiasts can once again look forward to the North West Angling Fair which makes a welcome return following a two-year absence

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Derry's anglers can get set to dust off their fishing nets and brush up on their casting techniques as the North West Angling Fair is back.

The annual event, like so many others, has not been held for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane will open its waters for anglers in Derry to stock up on their bait and head on down the A5 road to see what prize catches they can reel in.

The full programme has yet to be finalised by Derry City & Strabane Council, but the North West Angling Fair looks set to be held over April 2 and April 3, 2022 with applications from individuals, along with businesses and organisations interested in trading at the event, currently being welcomed.

The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, said: “It's great news that we are planning the return of the North West Angling Fair this year. It is a staple part of the Strabane events calendar.

“I know that our Council team are working hard on delivering a great programme and fishing enthusiasts across the North West region are in for a real treat as we bring together a host of the UK's and Ireland's greatest fly-dressers, casters and top angling specialists to the spectacular setting of the River Mourne in the fishing heart of the North West.

“This is a trading opportunity not to be missed so if you are an individual, business or organisation interested in being part of this event I would strongly encourage you to get the application form filled out today.”

For trader application forms and any other queries relating to applications, email Catherine Ashford at: catherine.ashford@derrystrabane.com

Fully completed applications must be returned by Monday, January 24, 2022 to Catherine Ashford, Festival and Events, Derry City & Strabane District Council, 98 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7NN.

