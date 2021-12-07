Police appeal for further information on County Derry assault

Pic: Google Maps
Police in County Derry are investigating an assault on a young male last month.
The incident occurred on the 24th November outside retail premises on Connell St and Market Street Limavady at approximately 3.30pm.
There were a number of youths in the area at the time and are believed to have witnessed this.
We would encourage anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Constable Emma Durkin via 101 quoting ref 1184 of 24/11/21.
