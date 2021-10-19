Search

19/10/2021

Foyle MLA Ferguson: Women experiencing menopause need employer support

Foyle MLA Ferguson: Women experiencing menopause need employer support

Sinn Féin's Ciara Ferguson: "Women experiencing menopause can find themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally drained which makes it harder for them to meet the demands of the workplace."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin's Ciara Ferguson has said employers need to put in workplace policies and guidance to support women experiencing menopause.

The Foyle MLA's comments follow remarks from the Equality Commission's Chief Commissioner, Geraldine McGahey.

She said that employers in the north of Ireland could find themselves on the wrong end of the law unless they help to facilitate female employees going through menopause.

Ms Ferguson said that menopause can have an affect on the performance and morale of women in the workplace and that employers must do more to support their employees.

She said “Women experiencing menopause can find themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally drained which makes it harder for them to meet the demands of the workplace.

“The Equality Commission has already published guidance on Promoting Equality in Employment for Women Affected by Menopause.

“This guidance can provide a form of best practice for employers to follow to ensure that workers are supported.

“Creating a supportive policy environment which facilitates flexible working entitlements would be transformative for workers in this situation.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media