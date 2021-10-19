Foyle MLA Ferguson: Women experiencing menopause need employer support

Sinn Féin's Ciara Ferguson has said employers need to put in workplace policies and guidance to support women experiencing menopause.

The Foyle MLA's comments follow remarks from the Equality Commission's Chief Commissioner, Geraldine McGahey.

She said that employers in the north of Ireland could find themselves on the wrong end of the law unless they help to facilitate female employees going through menopause.

Ms Ferguson said that menopause can have an affect on the performance and morale of women in the workplace and that employers must do more to support their employees.

She said “Women experiencing menopause can find themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally drained which makes it harder for them to meet the demands of the workplace.

“The Equality Commission has already published guidance on Promoting Equality in Employment for Women Affected by Menopause.

“This guidance can provide a form of best practice for employers to follow to ensure that workers are supported.

“Creating a supportive policy environment which facilitates flexible working entitlements would be transformative for workers in this situation.”