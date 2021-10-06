Councillors to review remote meeting arrangements again in 2022

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are to continue with their current arrangements for remote and hybrid council meetings.

The Corporate Policy and Resources Committee opted last week not to make any changes to current standing orders allowing for remote meetings.

The item prompted a constructive discussion, with councillors voicing their opinions on what should happen when the matter is reviewed again in Spring 2022.

Cllr Darryl Wilson

UUP councillor Darryl Wilson told the Committee it was important that councillors set an example for others across the Borough and tried to return to some form of normality.

“We're now reaching a point where, in my opinion, we should, where safe, and following government guidance, try to vigorously get back to normality,” he said.

“I think there can be differences made in staff working remotely – and maybe more efficiently – and looking at elected representatives in the chamber.

“The most efficient way to do that is when members are present in this room. I certainly do think we should be back in the chamber, setting an example and leading from the front.”

Cllr Kathleen McGurk

Benbradagh councillor Kathleen McGurk said she was disappointed the flexibility and benefits of remote meetings were again being sidelined.

“It angers me every time this conversation comes up, we are not giving that flexibility to allow different people to come forward into these roles,” she said.

“We've just seen a report that shows the benefits of working from home, and we're now told we should be setting an example.

“I agree we should be; an example of how this organisation should be doing things. Just because that's how it was done previously doesn't mean that's the way we should continue to do it.

“Allowing members to continue with remote meetings would be a massive benefit that would definitely encourage others to come forward to these roles in the future.

“I appreciate front line staff didn't have that privilege, but that doesn't mean to say we can't look at the roles this can apply to,” added the Sinn Féin representative.

Cllr Aaron Callan

Limavady councillor Aaron Callan said he himself had benefited from the remote arrangements, but said in-person meetings were a better forum for debate.

“Having flexibility built in during Covid was a good thing, and it has helped those who sometimes find it difficult to get to council meetings, including myself,” said the DUP representative.

“However, since we went online, I've noticed the comments have got harsher and a bit more challenging, whereas if we meet people in the chamber, we're less likely to make those comments.

“Having that relationship within the chamber is part of the workings of this council. It's easier to solve problems through human contact rather than solely online.”

Cllr Helena Dallat O'Driscoll

SDLP councillor Helena Dallat O'Driscoll said flexible and remote arrangements would open up the role of elected representative to a wider range of people.

“We need flexibility and the hybrid system actually allows the chamber to be much more reflective of the society we are supposed to represent,” said the Bann representative.

“We should be doing our best to make our roles as elected representatives attractive, or even just possible for people who have caring responsibilities.”

The Committee voted to approve the continuation of remote and hybrid meetings, with the arrangement to be reviewed in March 2022.