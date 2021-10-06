Search

06/10/2021

Fewer August meetings to be held on local council next year

A Causeway Coast and Glens committee has voted to approve the schedule.

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have voted to reduce the number of council meetings to be held in the month of August.

A report laying out the proposed dates for next year's meetings was brought before the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee last week.

DUP councillor Aaron Callan proposed the summer recess be extended for July and August, with the exception of the Planning Committee, as in recent years, the agenda had been light.

“Given the amount of people who weren't at the meetings in August, I was wondering if we could look at having the recess over August as well,” he said.

“A lot of people take holidays in July and August, and I've noticed this year there was very little business in August.

“There wasn't much processed during those meetings and a lot of members were away, so I'm wondering if we should consider extending the recess through August as well.”

Sinn Féin's Kathleen McGurk

Cllr Kathleen McGurk said she would be concerned urgent business may not be dealt with if the recess was extended.

“The only concern I would have is that if there is any urgent business, that would be two months where it couldn't be signed off,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“We might need to have some consultation with senior management on whether it would have an impact on urgent business.

“Maybe we could have a full council meeting solely for urgent business.”

Cllr Darryl Wilson said that although the agenda tended to be light, there should be a minimum of a full council meeting in August.

“Consultation is important here, because we sit in here for a few hours, but the staff have to take the decisions away and work on them for weeks,” he told the Committee.

After listening to the debate, Cllr Callan adapted his proposal to have a full council meeting and a Planning Committee meeting in August and the meeting schedule was approved by the Committee.

