Search

05/10/2021

Sixth consecutive weekly fall in County Derry's Covid-19 rate

The rate per 100,000 has remained below the overall NI figure for a third week in a row.

Sixth consecutive weekly fall in County Derry's Covid-19 rate

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Covid-19 figures in County Derry have fallen for the sixth week in a row, with both the rate per 100,000 of population and the number of new cases taking a dip.

There were 853 new cases of the virus across the county's postal areas over the last seven days, a 9.7% decrease compared with the previous week's figure of 945.

Derry's rate per 100,000 of population also fell from 380.9 to 343.8 as the county's figures continue to fall on the whole.

It remains below the overall NI figure – currently 415.0 – for the third week in a row.

Just two postal areas recorded an increase in numbers last week, with Derry City (BT48) and Portstewart (BT55) experiencing rises of 4.7% and 18.9% respectively.

The latter also has the highest rate per 100,000 of population at 535.9, while the lowest rate in the county was recorded in Maghera (BT46) at 219.3.

With a 17.8% decrease in the number of tests carried out, the positive percentage subsequently rose from 7.9% to 8.7%.

70 inpatients are currently receiving treatment for the virus in the area's main hospitals, an increase of one from last week's figure.

33 are in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, 32 in Antrim Area Hospital and a further five are in Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.

Three further Covid-related deaths have been recorded over the county's three local government districts, with Derry and Strabane, Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster all recording one death.

A total of 613 people have now died from the virus across the three districts in County Derry.

Further decrease in County Derry's Covid numbers

Derry's BT48 postal area now has the lowest rate per 100,000 of population for the virus.

Business Column: If Covid restrictions are to remain . . . so, too, should the furlough scheme

Chief executive of Derry Chamber of Commerce, Paul Clancy, on the ending of the furlough scheme

Derry artwork to honour health and frontline workers

Submissions invited for local artists and community groups to create artwork to acknowledge health and frontline workers

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media