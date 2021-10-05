Sixth consecutive weekly fall in County Derry's Covid-19 rate

Covid-19 figures in County Derry have fallen for the sixth week in a row, with both the rate per 100,000 of population and the number of new cases taking a dip.

There were 853 new cases of the virus across the county's postal areas over the last seven days, a 9.7% decrease compared with the previous week's figure of 945.

Derry's rate per 100,000 of population also fell from 380.9 to 343.8 as the county's figures continue to fall on the whole.

It remains below the overall NI figure – currently 415.0 – for the third week in a row.

Just two postal areas recorded an increase in numbers last week, with Derry City (BT48) and Portstewart (BT55) experiencing rises of 4.7% and 18.9% respectively.

The latter also has the highest rate per 100,000 of population at 535.9, while the lowest rate in the county was recorded in Maghera (BT46) at 219.3.

With a 17.8% decrease in the number of tests carried out, the positive percentage subsequently rose from 7.9% to 8.7%.

70 inpatients are currently receiving treatment for the virus in the area's main hospitals, an increase of one from last week's figure.

33 are in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, 32 in Antrim Area Hospital and a further five are in Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.

Three further Covid-related deaths have been recorded over the county's three local government districts, with Derry and Strabane, Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster all recording one death.

A total of 613 people have now died from the virus across the three districts in County Derry.