Derry artwork to honour health and frontline workers

Local artists and community groups are being invited to submit their ideas for creating a piece of artwork or an activity to acknowledge the continued efforts of health workers and other frontline service staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The invite comes from Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, who said he was eager to show the city and district’s support to key service staff after a difficult 18 months.

The theme of the initiative is one of thanks; recognising the contribution and commitments that frontline service staff have made, and continue to make, whilst remembering the hardships and suffering the community has gone through.

Encouraging applications, Mayor Warke said he was looking forward to seeing a diverse range of ideas: “We are seeking proposals that will link with the overall theme. It can be anything from an installation, an experience or an animation that will fit the message and also showcase the artist.

“This is a hugely exciting project and one which I am really pleased to be involved with. I am looking forward to seeing what type of submissions we receive and to hopefully be in a position to announce details of the successful applicant later this year.”

The budget for this initiative is from the Mayor’s budget and is set at £3,000.

For further details of the specification and the selection criteria for the submission and to obtain an application form and more details email mayor@ derrystrabane.com.

Meanwhle, work is progressing on the new Prayer Garden behind the grotto in the grounds of St Eugene’s Cathedral. When completed, the Prayer Garden will be a place for members of the public to go to pray and remember all those who have died since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifty-one rose bushes, one for each of the 51 parishes in the Derry Diocese, will be planted to remember those who have died.