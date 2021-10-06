Empty Rural College site could provide interim asylum accommodation, says MLA

A Stormont MLA has suggested a former County Derry rural college that has lain unused for a over a decade could provide interim accommodation for asylum seekers.

Draperstown Rural College was opened almost 26 years ago by then Minister for Agriculture and the Economy in Northern Ireland, Baroness Denton of Wakefield.

The 18th century manor house at Derrynoid Lodge had been repurposed as a centre for corporate events including conferences, seminars, presentations, training, team building and conventions.

A gym, library and IT suite were also available on site, as well as accommodation, as the facility was launched with Department of Agriculture and International Fund for Ireland (IFF) funding in 1995.

The building has been dormant since its sudden closure in March 2011, with this year marking the 26th year of a 99-year lease taken by current tenants Workspace Ltd.

Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong tabled a question on September 9 to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, asking why the site was not being used, and how much money was being spent on its upkeep.

Alliance MLA for Strangford, Kellie Armstrong.

A Department response on September 28 indicated they took no responsibility for costs relating to the former Rural College.

“The buildings you refer to at Derrynoid forest near Draperstown are the subject of a 99 year lease with Workspace Ltd which commenced in 1995,” they said.

“Under this lease the buildings were in use as a Rural College until its closure in 2011.

“The buildings have been vacant since 2011, and from then Workspace has explored numerous options to secure a future use for the buildings.

“Despite their best efforts, to date this has proved to be unsuccessful.

“While the current lease with Workspace Ltd remains in place, they continue to have full responsibility, in line with the lease obligations, for all ongoing costs associated with the buildings.”

The building's interior is currently fenced off since its closure in 2011.

When contacted by the County Derry Post, Ms Armstrong said she was 'astounded' that the building was not in use.

“My question to the Department sought to clarify the situation. The Department has confirmed the buildings are indeed sitting empty.” she said.

“I am aware of many rural businesses, community organisations and interim asylum accommodation needs that this space could provide.

“I am very disappointed such a great venue is sitting not being used and there appears to be no plans by DAERA or the current leaseholder to utilise the resource.”

The premises were opened in 1995 by Baroness Denton of Wakefield.

A number of attempts have been made by Workspace Ltd to find a licensee or operator for the premises since its closure a decade ago.

An open day event was held in February 2018, which the social enterprise's website says was attended by 'hundreds', but no serious interest was forthcoming.

Further attempts to find an occupant for the building were also made. In September 2020, a 'Business Opportunity' document again sought a licensee or operator.

It outlined facilities available in Derrynoid, including 40 en-suite bedrooms in accommodation blocks, a multimedia centre, eight fully equipped training rooms and a small leisure suite.

A restaurant and five offices were also detailed in the document, which suggests accommodation, conference facilities, healthcare, outdoor activity and commercial uses would be available.

An aerial shot of the site in Derrynoid Forest.

Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin said any plans to repurpose the centre needed to be sustainable.

“The rural college site is maintained by Workspace and all costs are managed by them,” she said.

“I know that work is ongoing around plans for a purpose for the centre, and of course these have to be sustainable so that this resource is used in a way that maximises its' potential.

“We support Workspace in their efforts and hope to see the Rural College being used again in the near future.”

The County Derry Post contacted Workspace Ltd for comment on the future of the premises and the associated costs, but no response was available at the time of going to press.