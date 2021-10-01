Two men arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

The late Lyra McKee. Picture: Brendan Gallagher
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry have arrested two men.
The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.
