Judge orders top Derry cop to court

District Judge Barney McElholm has summoned the District Commander of the PSNI in Derry to appear in his chambers next Tuesday, 5 October, to answer why the judge's directives were not being complied with.

He was speaking in the case of Michael Coyle (26) with an address at Ballymoney Road in Ballymena is charged with criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, assault and resisting police on March 2.

Judge McElholm said that he had directed the police to supply the defence with body worn footage and this had not occurred.

He said this was a 'repeating problem' sometimes with the PPS and sometimes with the PSNI.

Judge McElholm said that by not having submitted the body worn footage the PSNI were in 'complete contravention of my directive.'

He said matters had come to a head on September 1 and he had made clear he was no longer going to tolerate this.

The judge said in this case he had directed on September 15 that the body worn footage be given to the defence but this had not happened.

He said this footage had been in existence since the date of the alleged incident on March 2 and there was no reason why it could not be given to the defence.

He added: "Something is going to have to change."

Judge McElholm said he wanted the District Commander to be in his chambers next Tuesday morning at 9.30am and he realised this may be challenged in a higher court but he didn't case as maybe then something would be done about the issue.