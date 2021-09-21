County Derry mum the new face of soft drinks company

A woman from The Loup has been unveiled as one of the faces behind a new social media campaign for a leading soft drinks company.

As part of its 'Choose Now' campaign, Boost Drinks carried out a province-wide search to find inspiring individuals who would become its 'Boost Society' and shine a light on the 'Choose Now' ethos of living life to the full.

One of the people chosen to become a member of this elite team is mum-of-six, Edel McFlynn, whose story is sure to give people a boost.

“The Choose Now initiative is aimed at motivating and encouraging people to make every day count, live life to its full potential and fulfil their dreams,” explained Lucy Manby, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks.

"The search unearthed eight men and women who have become familiar faces on Boost Drinks social media channels as well as at numerous Boost events.

“The stories that our final eight men and women shared with us outlined how they juggle their multiple passions, jobs, education and homelife to inspire others to live their lives to the full.

"They’re all from different places, have different backgrounds and ages but they have one thing in common, they’re living their lives to the full.

"Boost Drinks is very proud to be working with these talented, committed and passionate people," she added.

Edel, who has an Instagram page called Mumlifewith6, is a beautician and is training to become a nurse at Ulster University - Magee Campus.

Just one of those things would be enough to keep most of us busy but she’s also a mum to six children, a wife to joiner husband, Shane, and they have a Golden Retriever called Lucky.

Edel said life was pretty full on at home.

"Getting six kids washed, fed and dressed every morning teaches you the importance of a routine," she said.

"When I saw that Boost were looking for people with passions and a side hustle, I just knew I had to get involved. Marrying my two passions, photography and family, allowed me to share some snaps and people really responded to their honesty.

"Today I’ve got a really engaged community online and being part of the Boost Society allows me to share my life experiences with my followers to inspire them and show that you can pursue your passions despite what life throws at you.”