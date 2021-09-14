County Derry store’ hopes ‘zero plastic’ approach will change the way we shop

A County Derry shop is paying close attention to its carbon footprint as it adopts a 'zero plastic, zero waste philosophy in order to conserve the planet's resources.

Ethical Way, in Eglinton, has chosen to forgo the plastic packaging that usually surrounds grocery favourites like fruit, vegetables, milk, butter, bread, eggs and cheese.

Refills of cleaning and hygiene products are also available at the shop, with customers encouraged to bring containers for shampoo, body wash and even washing-up liquid.

Not content with just saving the planet with the products it sells, Ethical Weigh's store also includes a to-go deli food section with a salad and sandwich bar.

The store's philosophy is based on a keen awareness for conserving the environment, with owner Sinead Burley coming up with innovative ways to eliminate the need for plastic.

“We were never wealthy growing up, so I think it’s important that not only the rich eat healthy,” she said.

“Organic produce shouldn’t be expensive, and we try to make it as accessible to as much people as possible.”

Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the store complemented their 'shop local' campaign.

“Businesses like Ethical Weigh are an ideal example of how we can move towards a circular economy, reducing waste and keeping products and materials in use,” she said.

“They have been successful by offering customers choice and the chance to help the environment at the same time.

“It has never been more important to consider our impact on the planet as we endeavour to support local businesses.

“We would encourage everyone to think local and shop local, as a great way to reduce our carbon footprint.”

