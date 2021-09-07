Xcat furniture store to close but no jobs lost as business goes online

Xcat store shoppers will now have to go online for their household bargains after the furniture store announced it was closing its doors.

Trade at the Crescent Link Retail Park will continue until the end of September – however, this does not spell the end for the Xcat brand itself.

The company will continue to trade but online only which means those wanting a new sofa or bed will have to order one via the click of a button as opposed to seeing their planned purchase in person.

Like most businesses, Xcat has not been immune to the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months and the management has had to reassess its trading strategy.

Store manager, Barry Temple, said: “It’s with regret that we have to notify our customers that the Crescent Link store will be closing on Thursday September 30, 2021.

“We will be focusing on continuing to sell goods online via Facebook and our website.

“Unfortunately we’ve had to move with the times and the conventional ‘bricks and mortar store front’ is not viable in the current climate.

“We hope that our great customer base will continue to support us as we move to online sales only. We will still operate from our warehouse in Eglinton and staff will be redeployed here.

“Due to events over the last year or so with the pandemic, like most businesses, we've taken a financial hit.

“With rates having to be paid for the premises we have been using, we found it was more financially viable for us to make the switch to an online-only outlet using the warehouse at Eglinton.

“Thankfully we will not be losing any jobs. We will still be operating but customers will find us online.”