The moment Jason Smyth won his sixth gold medal

Jason Smyth on his way to winning the Men's T13 100 metre final. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)
This is the moment when Eglinton's Jason Smyth won his sixth Paralympics gold medal in Sunday's T13 100m final in Tokyo.
Jason takes gold in a photo finish. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)
Smyth edged out Algeria's Skander Djamil Athmani by one-hundredth of a second.
Smyth dipped just ahead of Athmani at the finish line to earn a sixth Paralympics gold medal in a time of 10.53 seconds.
