29/08/2021

The moment Jason Smyth won his sixth gold medal

The Eglinton sprinter took glory in a photo finish

Jason Smyth on his way to winning the Men's T13 100 metre final. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

This is the moment when Eglinton's Jason Smyth won his sixth Paralympics gold medal in Sunday's T13 100m final in Tokyo.


Jason takes gold in a photo finish.  (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)

Smyth edged out Algeria's Skander Djamil Athmani by one-hundredth of a second.

Smyth dipped just ahead of Athmani at the finish line to earn a sixth Paralympics gold medal in a time of 10.53 seconds.

