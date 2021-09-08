Appeal to help find missing Derry man

Emmett Dillon - missing since Friday last.
Police in Derry say they are growing concerned for the wellbeing of missing local man. Emmett Dillon, 33, who was last in contact with his family on Friday last, 3rd September.
Emmett was last seen wearing all black clothing and had a backpack.
A PSNI spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that might assist police in locating Emmett, to contact 101 quoting reference 1841-07/09/21.
