Permanent mental health role for County Derry professor

A County Derry professor has been appointed as permanent Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland.

Siobhán O'Neill had been performing the role on an interim basis since last year, and was this week announced as the permanent incumbent by Health Minister Robin Swann, following an external recruitment process.

The Craigbane native is Professor of Mental Health Sciences at Ulster University and is one of Northern Ireland’s leading experts in the field of mental health, known for her active and passionate involvement in suicide prevention.

Minister Swann said Professor O'Neill's work was 'crucial'.

"The mental health and wellbeing of our population is a priority which has been further highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Appointing a Mental Health Champion is another key step to ensuring those suffering from mental ill health will have access to the services they need, when they need them.

"I am delighted that Professor O’Neill has agreed to continue her crucial work that she started as Interim Mental Health Champion.”

During her time as Interim Mental Health Champion, Professor O’Neill has been an advocate for mental health at both public and governmental levels.

She led a mental health and wellness campaign throughout the winter pandemic restrictions and has been an advisor to the Department of Health and Executive colleagues on the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. O'Neill said she was 'delighted' to assume the role on a permanent basis.

"The 10-year Mental Health Strategy is a positive step in improving mental health services and demonstrates why mental health must be a key priority for Northern Ireland," she said.

"I look forward to continuing my work with Minister Swann, the Executive, those with lived experience of mental ill health and those who provide services on the ground, to ensure that the actions laid out in the strategy are delivered to help Northern Ireland to flourish as we recover from the current pandemic and into the future.”