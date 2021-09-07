Search

07/09/2021

Council to hold two outdoor screenings of children's film favourite

Screenings will take place in Limavady and Portstewart.

A local council will this weekend hold outdoor screenings of a popular children's film to celebrate Good Relations Week 2021.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will screen Gnomeo and Juliet in Portstewart and Limavady at two outdoor venues.

The free screenings will take place on Saturday September 18 at 2.00pm at Drumceatt Square outside Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, and on the outdoor terrace at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart on Saturday September 25 at 2.00pm.

Billed as a comical re-boot of Shakespeare’s play, the popular animation takes place in the world of warring red gnomes and blue gnomes, separated by a garden fence.

Bring your own seat, a picnic and remember to dress for outdoor weather. The events are free but ticket numbers are limited. Social distancing restrictions will apply.

To book tickets for the screening in Limavady visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-outdoor-film-screening-gnomeo-juliet-limavady-tickets-168705120557

To book tickets for the screening in Portstewart visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-outdoor-film-screening-gnomeo-juliet-portstewart-tickets-168708500667

For more information go to www.roevalleyarts.com or www.flowerfield.org or contact karen.smyth@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Further information about Good Relations Week can be found at www.goodrelationsweek.com

