Eurovision winner to entertain County Derry crowd

Eurovision winner and The Commitments’ vocalist Niamh Kavanagh is set to entertain music lovers later this month as Flowerfield Arts Centre continues its series of free outdoor concerts.

Niamh is just one of an amazing line-up of artists set to play at the popular Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park events, held on the terrace from 12noon to 1pm.

This Saturday (September 4), enjoy the musical stylings of Simon Templeton (piano) and Damian Hanna (guitar), a County Down-based duo who are know locally for keeping spirits up during lockdown with their socially distanced concerts for neigbours and friends.

Niamh Kavanagh and her musician husband Paul Megahey bring you a selection of their own material and popular soul and blues classics on Saturday September 11, followed by Seefin on Saturday 18th September, a trio playing original music influenced by their hiking adventures.

To end the series, jazz pianist Scott Flannigan and Saxophonist Dave Howell will appear on September 25th playing a mix or jazz standards and newly composed works.

Don't forget to bring a blanket and a picnic to enjoy during the shows. Limited seating will be provided with social distancing measures in place for your safety.

The concerts are weather dependent so visit www.flowerfield.org or follow Flowerfield Arts Centre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for regular updates.