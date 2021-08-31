Co Derry festival celebrated on TV tonight

A County Derry music festival is to be the subject of a special UTV feature after a crew were granted behind-the-scenes access at a recent show.

UTV’s weekly magazine programme ‘UTV Life’ headed for the Limavady hills a couple of weeks ago to attend the Stendhal Festival.

Host Pamela Ballantine and reporter Rita Fitzgerald got exclusive ‘access all areas’ for the packed one hour programme, getting great behind-the-scenes interviews with the bands and artists, as well as showing performances of the stars’ best known hits and new songs.

UTV's Pamela Ballantine with singer Cormac Neeson at the recent Stendhal Festival.

Pamela also chatted to festival organiser Ross Parkhill about what makes the festival so special, and how delighted he is at being able to work within the current restrictions and make it happen.

Viewers will aso hear from the artists themselves on how they feel to be performing live again, with lots of chat and music from a whole range of different artists.

Presenter Pamela Ballantine said the buzz of being out and about was clear at the festival.

“We had a fabulous day at the Festival and it was just so refreshing to be out and about again,”she said.

“There was a real buzz about the place with the artists and festival goers alike soaking it all up and enjoying the day.”

‘UTV Life at The Stendhal Festival’ will be aired this evening at 8pm.