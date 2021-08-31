Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Co Derry festival celebrated on TV tonight

Stendhal has come back with a bang after missing out last year.

Co Derry festival celebrated on TV tonight

UTV's Rita Fitzgerald with the Stringninjas who performed at the recent Stendhal Festival.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry music festival is to be the subject of a special UTV feature after a crew were granted behind-the-scenes access at a recent show.

UTV’s weekly magazine programme ‘UTV Life’ headed for the Limavady hills a couple of weeks ago to attend the Stendhal Festival.

Host Pamela Ballantine and reporter Rita Fitzgerald got exclusive ‘access all areas’ for the packed one hour programme, getting great behind-the-scenes interviews with the bands and artists, as well as showing performances of the stars’ best known hits and new songs.

UTV's Pamela Ballantine with singer Cormac Neeson at the recent Stendhal Festival.

Pamela also chatted to festival organiser Ross Parkhill about what makes the festival so special, and how delighted he is at being able to work within the current restrictions and make it happen.

Viewers will aso hear from the artists themselves on how they feel to be performing live again, with lots of chat and music from a whole range of different artists.

Presenter Pamela Ballantine said the buzz of being out and about was clear at the festival.

“We had a fabulous day at the Festival and it was just so refreshing to be out and about again,”she said.

“There was a real buzz about the place with the artists and festival goers alike soaking it all up and enjoying the day.”

‘UTV Life at The Stendhal Festival’ will be aired this evening at 8pm.

The return of the Jedis

Derry News music writer Kevin Magee reflects on a special day at a Limavady farm

FEATURE: Draperstown's Gemma relishing new Radio One 'Introducing' role

The County Derry musician and presenter maintains strong links to her local area.

Liam Tunney speaks to County Derry musician and radio presenter Gemma Bradley about balancing music and presenting, the pride in introducing new artists to listeners, and her continued passion for contributing to her local community.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Shoots of hope in Limavady

The town is showing some signs of recovery from Covid's assault on businesses.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media