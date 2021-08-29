Police appeal for information after masked man enters house in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an incident at a house in Derry last night.
At approximately 10.45pm, a masked man entered a property in the Whitethorn area of Currynierin.
No-one was injured during this incident.
Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the Whitethorn area of Derry/Londonderry last evening or anyone who witnessed this masked male entering the property to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2312 28/08/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
