Almost 2,000 positive Covid cases in County Derry last week

County Derry recorded its highest weekly number of people testing positive since postal area data began to be recorded in October 2020.

1,939 people tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a 26.6% increase on the previous week's figure, while the number of tests carried out also rose by 9% to 10,193.

Positive results rose in almost every area of the county compared with the previous seven days, with BT49 (Limavady) and BT51 (Garvagh) the only exceptions.

The county's rate per 100,000 of population has now risen to 781.6, well in excess of the overall NI figure of 630.7, while BT48's 1,143.6 figure is the fourth highest in Northern Ireland.

Derry City's figures are the highest in the county, with BT47 sitting at 911.6, while Maghera (BT46) has the lowest rate at 447.4.

19% of all people in County Derry tested for the virus recorded a positive result, an increase from last week's figure of 16.4%. The highest percentage of positive tests came in BT48 (25%).

There were 12 Covid-related deaths across the county's three local government districts last week, an increase from last week's figure of three new deaths.

Five people died after testing positive for the virus in Causeway Coast and Glens and two in Derry City and Strabane, while a further three people died in Mid Ulster.

There have also been a dozen more admissions to the area's local hospitals over the last week, an increase on last week's figure of nine.

34 patients (+1) are currently being treated for the virus in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, with 43 (+6) in Antrim Area Hospital and 19 (+5) in Causeway Hospital.

1,258,640 people have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 66% of the NI population, while 1,136,902 (60%) have received both doses.

Health Minister Robin Swann has hailed the success of last weekend's 'Big Jab Weekend' and outlined the next phase of the vaccination drive.

“This next phase will include a focus on localised pop-up walk-in clinics, both in high footfall locations and in areas where accessibility issues and other barriers may have impacted on take-up,” he said.

“The Big Jab Weekend has proven that there is still a strong demand for vaccination. Our aim will be to be bring forward a series of further opportunities at community level.

“There will also be a big focus on further and higher education in September, as well as other take-up promotions.

“The number of participating pharmacies offering vaccination appointments will also be expanding.”

A number of vaccination opportunities are listed on the Department of Health website and the Health Minister paid tribute to everyone involved in the vaccination programme.

“It is a huge collective effort to bring protection against COVID-19 to as many people as possible,” said Robin Swann.

“My thanks go to everyone who played a part in the Big Jab Weekend. That includes, of course, the vaccinator teams as well as all those who worked behind the scenes to organise and promote it.

“There was a major and concerted effort to publicise the promotion and it worked.”