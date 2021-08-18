18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Youtube star Adam B will launch his own live TV show this weekend from Derry

First show to be screened on Saturday night

Youtube star Adam B will launch his own live TV show this weekend from Derry

Adanm B in his new warehouse.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry YouTube star Adam B will launch his new live Saturday night show from the city this weekend.

Work on the new creative space kicked off in April this year and at the time it was a disused warehouse space that needed a lot of work.

Documenting its transformation, Adam B gave the place a brand-new look, incorporating his signature style. From new paint to new floors, to new everything – even a foam pit.

“I've given the place a total makeover,” explains Adam B.

“Transforming the space was overwhelming at times, but I am delighted that all the hard work has paid off. My little brother loves it! He described it as his own private 'fun-house'.

“When I look back at the old warehouse space it looks quite grim. This new space has been long overdue.

“Lockdown has taught me that there is only so many videos you can do at your home until you reach a saturation point.

“If I ever wanted to do a big video, I needed space and a roof over my head because you can't depend on Irish weather.

“Otherwise, I could travel to somewhere that had both things.

“However, not being able to travel to other countries as freely as before has forced me to think on my toes on how I can increase production of videos without having to travel to other production studios and other sets. So, I thought - why not build one at home?

“I am over the moon with how the place looks. I can't wait to finally show it on camera. It feels like a 4-month side project and secret that I couldn't tell anyone about. It's a weight off my shoulders for sure.”

Marking the completion of this ambitious project, Adam B is launching his brand-new Saturday night Live show.

Rehearsals started this week, with the first live being streamed this weekend (Saturday 21st August) at 7pm via his YouTube channel.

A new show will be taking place once every two weeks featuring stunts, interviews, special guests, and lots of surprises along the way.

“I am very excited to show people what we've been working on. I've teamed up with a local production company to help produce these live shows! I genuinely can't wait!” says Adam B.

“Along with the live show, I am in the beginning stages of producing a podcast. We have designed a podcast set in this warehouse as I've basically tried to 'future-proof' this space.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media