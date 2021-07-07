Suspended sentence for man who stood naked in back garden

The 60-year-old told police he thought he was having a panic attack.

A 60-year-old man who exposed himself to his neighbour thought he was overheating from the bath and having a panic attack, a court has heard.

Francis Murray, of Sperrin Drive, Magherafelt, pleaded guilty to a charge of exposure at Magherafelt Magistrates Court in connection to the incident on August 1 2020.

The court heard how the defendant's neighbour had opened the curtains at 6.50am to see Murray sitting naked in his back garden.

Murray then stood up and stared in the direction of the neighbour's window, before walking towards a shed. The neighbour then observed him exiting the shed a few minutes later fully clothed.

When questioned by police, the defendant admitted he had been naked in the back garden, and said he had gone out to get some fresh air.

He told police he felt he was overheating from the bath and was concerned he was going to have a panic attack.

Defence for Murray admitted the defendant had a relevant record and that there was a medium likelihood of him re-offending.

The court imposed a sentence of three months' imprisonment on the defendant, suspended for a period of three years.

