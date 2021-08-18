18/08/2021

Fines issued at Black Lives Matter protest in Derry last year are to be refunded

PSNI will also give back money collected at Belfast demonstration

Some of the crowd who gathered at Guildhall Square on June 6 last year.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Fines issued by police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Derry last year are to be refunded.

The fines relate to protest on June 6, 2020 at Guildhall Square.

Fines issued at a similar demonstration in Belfast on the same day are also to be refunded.

The PSNI said it would ask the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service to refund the fines and cancel any outstanding warrants.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said he had written to Health Minister Robin Swann on the issue.

It is understood the request relates to 72 "COV1" (£60) penalty notices issued at Custom House Square in Belfast and Guildhall Square.

