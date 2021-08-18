Fines issued at Black Lives Matter protest in Derry last year are to be refunded

Some of the crowd who gathered at Guildhall Square on June 6 last year.
Fines issued by police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Derry last year are to be refunded.
The fines relate to protest on June 6, 2020 at Guildhall Square.
Fines issued at a similar demonstration in Belfast on the same day are also to be refunded.
The PSNI said it would ask the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service to refund the fines and cancel any outstanding warrants.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said he had written to Health Minister Robin Swann on the issue.
It is understood the request relates to 72 "COV1" (£60) penalty notices issued at Custom House Square in Belfast and Guildhall Square.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.