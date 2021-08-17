County Derry cycling duo raise £2,600 for local charity

Two County Derry men have raised more than £2,500 for a local charity.

On Sunday, June 27, at 4.30am Moneymore grandfather Danny McStravock and his son-in-law

Sammy Lupari set of on a Dawn to Dusk cycle in aid of Kinship care NI.

At 9pm they arrived back at the Kinship Care offices in Magherafelt having completed 223 miles.

The route used was repeat laps of local circult from Magherafelt, Moneymore, Desertmartin, Tobermore and back to Magherfelt in both directions.

Along the way they were joined at different times by other local cyclists from Creggan Wheelers, Coalisland and Spires Magherafelt.

The food stops were at Polepatrick in Magherafelt with all food supplied by their families. Last week, Danny and Sammy handed over a cheque for £2,675 to Chris Pollock from Kinship Care NI, having original set a target of £2000

Both men are delighted that thanks to the generosity of people they were able to surpass that total.

Chris said that during the summer months they were able to organise day trips to

Splash water park, Belfast Zoo, Dundonald ice bowl along with many other places for children in Kinship Care.

“The money raised is being used to provide help towards the cost of these,” he said.

Danny and Sammy received Community Champions awards on behalf of Kinship Care.

The two men said they wished to thank all those who made donations both private individuals and local businesses.

“We would also like to thanks all the local cyclists who joined us on the day and everyone who sent support messages throughout.

“And in particular we wish to thank our families and friends for all their help for food stops and driving support vehicle.”