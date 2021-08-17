17/08/2021

Search our Archive

County Derry cycling duo raise £2,600 for local charity

The money will be used to fund trips for local children.

County Derry cycling duo raise £2,600 for local charity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Two County Derry men have raised more than £2,500 for a local charity.

On Sunday, June 27, at 4.30am Moneymore grandfather Danny McStravock and his son-in-law

Sammy Lupari set of on a Dawn to Dusk cycle in aid of Kinship care NI.

At 9pm they arrived back at the Kinship Care offices in Magherafelt having completed 223 miles.

The route used was repeat laps of local circult from Magherafelt, Moneymore, Desertmartin, Tobermore and back to Magherfelt in both directions.

Along the way they were joined  at different times by other local cyclists from Creggan Wheelers, Coalisland and Spires Magherafelt.

The food stops were at Polepatrick in Magherafelt with all food supplied by their families. Last week, Danny and Sammy handed over a cheque for £2,675 to Chris Pollock from Kinship Care NI, having original set a target of £2000

Both men are delighted that thanks to the generosity of people they were able to surpass that total.

Chris said that during the summer months they were able to organise day trips to

Splash water park, Belfast Zoo, Dundonald ice bowl along with many other places for children in Kinship Care.

“The money raised is being used to provide help towards the cost of these,” he said.

Danny and Sammy received Community Champions awards on behalf of Kinship Care.

The two men said they wished to thank all those who made donations both private individuals and local businesses.

“We would also like to thanks all the local cyclists who joined us on the day and everyone who sent support messages throughout.

“And in particular we wish to thank our families and friends for all their help for food stops and driving support vehicle.”

'Take Two' for Danny's mental health fundraiser

The Moneymore man is getting back on his bike for an ambitious cycle.

Major road plans and projects in County Derry outlined to councils

Projects are underway in both Mid Ulster and Causeway Coast and Glens.

Local cyclist set for action in France with the Ireland U23 squad

Cathir Doyle will compete in a four-stage race in France this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media