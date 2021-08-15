Police probe 'offensive and distasteful' banner placed on Derry bonfire

The bonfire on which the 'offensive and distasteful' banner was placed.
Police in Derry say they are aware of a banner that was placed on a bonfire in Meenan Square in the Bogside area of the city this evening, making threats towards police officers and a member of the public.
Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said the display has been 'perceived as both offensive and distasteful.'
He added: “An evidence gathering operation was in place during this incident, and we will now review this to establish if any offences occurred. If any offences are detected, a full police investigation will be carried out.”
“I would urge anyone with any information on this matter contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 of 15/08/21.
“Or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”
CS Jones said anyone with information could contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
